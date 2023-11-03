Millions Of Invasive Insects To Be Dumped On California City

Millions of Mediterranean fruit flies are scheduled to be dumped on Los Angeles over the next six months in an effort to stop the invasive species from destroying the state's billion-dollar agricultural industry. According to SF Gate, the California Department of Food and Agriculture quarantined "69 square miles of Los Angeles County" earlier this month after wild Mediterranean fruit flies were found at a residence in Leimert Park. A detailed map shared by the department shows the exact parameters of the quarantine to include popular locations such as Inglewood, Culver City, and Hyde Park, to name a few.

Female Mediterranean fruit flies are known to lay eggs inside 300 different fruit and vegetable varieties scattered across the state. The maggot offspring infiltrate the crop and rot it from the inside out.