Missouri Park Named The 'Most Beautiful Place' In The State

No matter where you go in America, you are sure to find beautiful landscapes and gorgeous views, from natural landmarks and popular national parks like the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone to forests in the Appalachian Mountains stretching for hundreds of miles across several states.

Condé Nast Traveler polled its Facebook followers to determine the "most beautiful" places around the country, compiling a list of the "must-see, must-visit" spot in every state.

According to the site, the most beautiful place in Missouri is Ha Ha Tonka State Park, described as a "natural wonderland" that draws in visitors to see what beauty the Show-Me State has to offer, from winding trails promising an interesting jaunt through the outdoors to an old castle that will transport you back in time. Here's what makes Ha Ha Tonka State Park a stunning place to visit:

"Ha Ha Tonka State Park is a bit of a natural wonderland, with sinkholes, caves, natural bridges, and springs sitting adjacent to the Lake of the Ozarks. A series of trails and boardwalks allows visitors to explore all the park's unique sites, including the ruins of a turn-of-the-century stone castle."

