Olivia Rodrigo Shares Emotional Ballad 'Can't Catch Me Now'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 3, 2023
Olivia Rodrigo is back with a new song! On Friday, November 3rd, the Grammy winner released her song "Can't Catch Me Now" from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Soundtrack.
"There's blood on the side of the mountain/ There's writing all over the wall/ Shadows of us are still dancin'/ In every room and every hall," Rodrigo sings in the first verse of the tender track. "There's snow fallin' over the city/ You thought that it would wash away/ The bitter taste of my fury And all of the messes you made/ Yeah, you think that you got away."
The release of the song comes after Rodrigo shared a phone number for a cryptic hotline that played a short clip of the song over and over. The tweet that gave fans the number also included a series of emojis including the could, a dove, and a heart.
"Can't Catch Me Now" marks Rodrigo's first new release since her sophomore album GUTS, which arrived in early September. After dropping the album, Rodrigo took to Instagram to share a handwritten note with fans and share some behind-the-scenes photos from the making of the album. "Making this album was so fun and scary and thrilling and fulfilling and I'm so happy it's yours!" Not too long after the release, Rodrigo also announced the GUTS World Tour in support of the album. Next year, Rodrigo will hit the road with openers PinkPantheres, The Breeders, Chappell Roan, and Remi Wolf.
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes hits theaters on November 17th.