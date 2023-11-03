Olivia Rodrigo Shares Emotional Ballad 'Can't Catch Me Now'

Olivia Rodrigo is back with a new song! On Friday, November 3rd, the Grammy winner released her song "Can't Catch Me Now" from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Soundtrack.

"There's blood on the side of the mountain/ There's writing all over the wall/ Shadows of us are still dancin'/ In every room and every hall," Rodrigo sings in the first verse of the tender track. "There's snow fallin' over the city/ You thought that it would wash away/ The bitter taste of my fury And all of the messes you made/ Yeah, you think that you got away."