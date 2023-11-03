One Massachusetts City Named Among Top 10 'Smartest Cities' In The US

What does being "smart" mean to you?

Do you consider intelligence a reflection of how much you retain from educational studies or something built through life experiences? "Smart" might hold a different definition for us all, but in terms of "educational attainment" and "quality education," there are a few cities scattered throughout the U.S. known for being the "smartest" around.

According to a list compiled by Study International, the smartest city in all of Massachusetts is Boston. Boston ranks as the seventh smartest city in the entire country!

Here's what Study International had to say about the smartest city in Massachusetts:

"Known for its numerous colleges, Boston is close to institutions like Northeastern University and Boston University, as well as some of the top universities in the world, like Harvard and MIT. The city’s technical institutes, such as Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology and Wentworth Institute of Technology, contribute to the 45% of degree holders who have specialized in STEM fields. Around 26% of adults possess a bachelor’s degree, while 22% have pursued a graduate or professional degree. Despite its high level of education, Boston also experiences the highest unemployment rate among the cities listed, at 6.7%.

For a continued list of the top 10 smartest cities in the country visit studyinternational.com.