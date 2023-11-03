One Michigan City Named Among Top 10 'Smartest Cities' In The US

What does being "smart" mean to you?

Do you consider intelligence a reflection of how much you retain from educational studies or something built through life experiences? "Smart" might hold a different definition for us all, but in terms of "educational attainment" and "quality education," there are a few cities scattered throughout the U.S. known for being the "smartest" around.

According to a list compiled by Study International, the smartest city in all of Michigan is Ann Arbor. Ann Arbor ranks as the smartest city in the entire country!

Here's what Study International had to say about the smartest city in Michigan:

"With 93% professional degree holders, the city boasts the highest percentage of degree holders in the nation. What makes Ann Arbor truly unique is its combination of highly educated professionals and a thriving economy. The city’s strong link to the University of Michigan plays a central role in driving the local economy. With approximately 30,000 university employees and nearly 50,000 students, the city thrives as a centre of higher education. The city’s metro area has the highest share of bachelor’s degree holders aged 25 and older at 57.20%, which is 3.8 times higher than in Visalia, California, the metro area with the lowest at 15.20%."

For a continued list of the top 10 smartest cities in the country visit studyinternational.com.