One Of The 'Loneliest' Cities In The Entire Country Is In Nevada

There is a terrifying, yet common feeling that all of us have felt at some point in our lives.

Loneliness, a seemingly innocuous word that wields a profound and haunting influence over countless lives, is this feeling. It serves as a term to encapsulate the deep sense of isolation that can persist even when surrounded by a sea of friends, family or, even, strangers.

According to MovingAstute.com, some might argue that "social pain" is a more fitting descriptor, as it propels us to seek solace in the company of others when we grapple with this isolation.

Not to mention, the ascendance of individualism in American culture has unsurprisingly paralleled the rise of loneliness in society. In larger cities, the towering skyscrapers and the relentless pace of urban existence have often left people feeling disconnected from one another.

To amplify this disconnection, the recent pandemic has only widened the emotional barriers, forcing individuals to retreat into their homes and further apart from one another.

All of these factors raise the question of which cities in America are the loneliest?

The website uncovers the answer to that question with an article highlighting the top six loneliest cities in the entire country.

Las Vegas is the second loneliest city out of all the states:

"We are pretty sure that you won’t be surprised if we tell you that Las Vegas is not one of the best places to raise a family. A 2018 study pointed out that a high percentage of the Las Vegas population was living in single-person households. The divorce rates here are through the roof and people with kids seldom decide to move here. Because so many people live alone, there is a high chance that they have lost out on the sense of community and tend to feel lonely.

To add to that, people in Las Vegas live in apartment styled buildings. Interaction between neighbors rarely takes place (because of the odd work hours) and the residents tend to keep to themselves. To add to that, Las Vegas is a touristy city. Throngs of people visit and leave the everyday. There is no stability in the social interactions and huge gaps start developing in the lives of the locals. Perhaps that’s why Las Vegas is so lonely.

...Although being sunny is one of the good things about Las Vegas, the city is essentially a dry desert and the sun can get a little too much. Summers are painful and the city experiences no other seasons.

Median Home Price: $363,000

Median Rent: $1,180"