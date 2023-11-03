Queen Latifah Chimes In On DJ Akademiks & Saucy Santana's Feud

By Tony M. Centeno

November 3, 2023

Queen Latifah, DJ Akademiks & Saucy Santana
Photo: Getty Images

Queen Latifah doesn't speak out on the viral spats that artists get into nowadays, but the situation between Saucy Santana and DJ Akademiks sparked some rare commentary from the Queen.

Earlier this week, the Miami rapper and the media personality got into a dispute over Ak's recent rant about the City Girls. The streamer responded to Saucy's taunts by hurling Jamaican homophobic slurs at Caresha's best friend and daring him to pull up on him at his headquarters in New Jersey. The "Shisha" rapper fired back by threatening to have sex with Ak "after I beat you." Akademiks got emotional when he expressed how badly Saucy's comments bothered him.

That's when the Queen stepped in. The rapper and actress recently took to her Instagram Stories to share a post that rapper Mysonne uploaded to his page. The graphic she shared pointed out the hypocrisy in Ak's emotional response to Saucy over his various instances of berating Black women like City Girls, GloRilla and others who've been in the blogger's crosshairs.

"It's crazy to me how DJ Akademiks is crying scared to say anything to Saucy Santana because he's a gay man and he's scared of getting 'canceled,' but has said some of the most outlandish, vile, disrespectful and demeaning things to Black women with absolutely no fear whatsoever," the post says. "Brings me back to Malcolm X's quote... 'The most disrespected, unprotected and neglected person [in] America is the Black woman!'"

See what The Breakfast Club had to say about the situation below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.