Queen Latifah Chimes In On DJ Akademiks & Saucy Santana's Feud

That's when the Queen stepped in. The rapper and actress recently took to her Instagram Stories to share a post that rapper Mysonne uploaded to his page. The graphic she shared pointed out the hypocrisy in Ak's emotional response to Saucy over his various instances of berating Black women like City Girls, GloRilla and others who've been in the blogger's crosshairs.



"It's crazy to me how DJ Akademiks is crying scared to say anything to Saucy Santana because he's a gay man and he's scared of getting 'canceled,' but has said some of the most outlandish, vile, disrespectful and demeaning things to Black women with absolutely no fear whatsoever," the post says. "Brings me back to Malcolm X's quote... 'The most disrespected, unprotected and neglected person [in] America is the Black woman!'"



