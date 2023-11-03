Queen Latifah Chimes In On DJ Akademiks & Saucy Santana's Feud
By Tony M. Centeno
November 3, 2023
Queen Latifah doesn't speak out on the viral spats that artists get into nowadays, but the situation between Saucy Santana and DJ Akademiks sparked some rare commentary from the Queen.
Earlier this week, the Miami rapper and the media personality got into a dispute over Ak's recent rant about the City Girls. The streamer responded to Saucy's taunts by hurling Jamaican homophobic slurs at Caresha's best friend and daring him to pull up on him at his headquarters in New Jersey. The "Shisha" rapper fired back by threatening to have sex with Ak "after I beat you." Akademiks got emotional when he expressed how badly Saucy's comments bothered him.
That's when the Queen stepped in. The rapper and actress recently took to her Instagram Stories to share a post that rapper Mysonne uploaded to his page. The graphic she shared pointed out the hypocrisy in Ak's emotional response to Saucy over his various instances of berating Black women like City Girls, GloRilla and others who've been in the blogger's crosshairs.
"It's crazy to me how DJ Akademiks is crying scared to say anything to Saucy Santana because he's a gay man and he's scared of getting 'canceled,' but has said some of the most outlandish, vile, disrespectful and demeaning things to Black women with absolutely no fear whatsoever," the post says. "Brings me back to Malcolm X's quote... 'The most disrespected, unprotected and neglected person [in] America is the Black woman!'"
See what The Breakfast Club had to say about the situation below.
Queen Latifah reposts a post calling out DJ Akademiks on her IG stories. pic.twitter.com/soeA6HyROT— Power 105.1 (@Power1051) November 3, 2023