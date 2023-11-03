Repeat Thief Targets Same Kentucky Gas Station Several Days In A Row

In a bizarre — and illegal — series of events in Russell Springs, Kentucky, a gas station became the unfortunate target of a relentless thief.

The West Hwy 80 Marathon establishment fell victim to an unusually consistent burglar as the offender not only struck three times within a short amount of time, but was also successful in stealing a large amount of the store's products.

The crime spree spanned for multiple days, specifically ranging from October 28 to October 31.

The Russell Springs Police Department showcased a devotion to getting to the bottom of the incidents by tirelessly pursued the case, and their efforts led them to a clear suspect.

Believed to be behind the robberies is 18-year-old Ryan West, a resident of Russell Springs.

Following the initial investigation, West was apprehended on Thursday, and a significant portion of the stolen merchandise was discovered in his possession. With the stolen goods in hand, the authorities quickly returned them to the rightful owner, offering some relief to the victim of these repeated burglaries.

This unusual saga doesn't just highlight the persistence of the criminal, but it underscores the dedication of local law enforcement in safeguarding the community, too, ultimately bringing justice to the small business owners affected by the repeated break-ins.