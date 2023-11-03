South Carolina Park Named The 'Most Beautiful Place' In The State

No matter where you go in America, you are sure to find beautiful landscapes and gorgeous views, from natural landmarks and popular national parks like the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone to forests in the Appalachian Mountains stretching for hundreds of miles across several states.

Condé Nast Traveler polled its Facebook followers to determine the "most beautiful" places around the country, compiling a list of the "must-see, must-visit" spot in every state.

According to the site, the most beautiful place in South Carolina is Angel Oak, a must-see park outside of Charleston that is home to the gorgeous Angel Oak Tree, a historical landmark in the Palmetto State considered to be the largest live oak tree east of the Mississippi River and estimated to be over 300 years old, according to the website for the city of Charleston.

Here's what makes Angel Oak a stunning place to visit:

"A 13-mile drive from downtown Charleston, the Angel Oak is easily one of the most beautiful places in South Carolina. Entrance to the surrounding forest is totally free — just park in an adjacent lot, open your car door, and hear nothing but crickets, birdsong, and treetops rustling in the breeze."

Check out Condé Nast Traveler to see the full list of the most beautiful places in the country.