The Alchemist Taps Curren$y, Action Bronson & More For 'Flying High Pt. 2'
By Tony M. Centeno
November 3, 2023
The Alchemist comes through with his brand new project.
On Friday, November 3, the esteemed producer and rapper delivered his brand new EP Flying High Pt. 2. The project comes with five tracks plus their accompanying instrumentals, which he produced himself. Alchemist's new body of work comes with new collaborations with Action Bronson, Conway The Machine, Curren$y, and Gangrene. Right before the EP dropped, the California-based artist released the visuals for his new joint with Action, "Vertigo." The video opens with the song's chilling intro, which stems from from the official movie trailer for Alfred Hitchcock's 1958 film Vertigo.
Flying High Pt. 2 serves as the sequel to his original Flying High EP, which dropped back in June. It's actually the fourth project he's been involved with this year. He previously teamed up with Larry June for The Great Escape and Earl Sweatshirt for VOIR DIRE. He also threw down on Mike & Wiki's Faith Is A Rock and joined forces with fellow rapper-producer Hit-Boy for their collaboration "Slipping Into Darkness." Alchemist announced the plans for his new project after he dropped a freestyle on his birthday last week.
"Birthday freestyle. I swear every year keeps getting better," Alchemist wrote in his recent Instagram post. "Thanks for the love . 'Nothing Is Freestyle' video 🎥 by @newhighfilmz out now & song streaming on all DSPs. FLYING HIGH PT 2 : NOV 3RD."
Listen to Flying High Pt. 2 now on iHeartRadio.