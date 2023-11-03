Flying High Pt. 2 serves as the sequel to his original Flying High EP, which dropped back in June. It's actually the fourth project he's been involved with this year. He previously teamed up with Larry June for The Great Escape and Earl Sweatshirt for VOIR DIRE. He also threw down on Mike & Wiki's Faith Is A Rock and joined forces with fellow rapper-producer Hit-Boy for their collaboration "Slipping Into Darkness." Alchemist announced the plans for his new project after he dropped a freestyle on his birthday last week.



"Birthday freestyle. I swear every year keeps getting better," Alchemist wrote in his recent Instagram post. "Thanks for the love . 'Nothing Is Freestyle' video 🎥 by @newhighfilmz out now & song streaming on all DSPs. FLYING HIGH PT 2 : NOV 3RD."



Listen to Flying High Pt. 2 now on iHeartRadio.