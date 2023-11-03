Tiffany Gomas Finally Reveals What Led To Viral 'Not Real' Meltdown

"First and foremost I want to take full accountability for my actions, they were completely unacceptable," Gomas said in a video initially shared by TMZ before being posted on her personal social media accounts. "Distressed or not I should've been in control of my emotions and that was not the case. My use of profanity was completely unnecessary and I want to apologize to everyone on that plane, especially those that had children aboard. I can't imagine going through that and trying to explain to your kid what in the world just happened."

"We all have our bad moments, some far worse than others and mine happened to be caught on camera for the whole world to see multiple times," Gomas added with tears. "While it has been really comical for everyone and I have highly enjoyed so many of the memes, on the flip side it is very invasive and unkind and I don't know what I would do without the love and support of my friends and family. They are loyal to a fault and I don't know what I did to deserve them.

"I hope that I can use this experience and do a little bit of good in the world and that is what I intend to do. I hope that you guys can accept my apology and I can begin to move on with my life."

Gomas reportedly got into an argument with over accusations that he stole her AirPods.

“The female then started claiming the aircraft was not safe and did not want the aircraft to leave due to her believing it would not make it to its destination,” the July 2 complaint obtained by the Post states. “Due to the statements the flight attendants felt the aircraft needed to be rescreened. [The airline manager] explained that the passenger was denied boarding and they wanted her escorted to the public side.”

Gomas was reported to be "distraught" when officers arrived at the gate and attempted to speak to her, which she refused.

“[The airline manager] gave Gomes a verbal criminal trespass notice, explaining she was denied boarding and needed to depart the secure area,” investigators said.

Gomas was eventually escorted to the non-secure area of the airport but attempted to go back through TSA and into the boarding area multiple times before she was later tracked down by police to the terminal curb where she was waiting for an Uber. The 38-year-old was given a criminal trespass notice but refused to sign it and didn't show police her identification, according to the complaint.

Gomas was never formally arrested nor detained in relation to the incident and isn't expected to face legal repercussions.

The viral video, which was originally shared on TikTok, shows Gomas walking through the cabin while crying and yelling profanities as the plane attempted to depart from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. “I’m telling you, I’m getting the f**k off and there’s a reason why I’m getting the f**k off and everyone can either believe it or they can not believe it,” the woman said in the video. “I don’t give two f**ks, but I am telling you right now – that motherf****r back there is NOT real.”

Gomas then points to the rear of the plane, which causes other passengers seen in the background of the video to turn their heads.

“You can sit on this plane and you can die with them or not. I’m not going to,” the woman said before walking out of the shot.

The incident reportedly led to a delay of roughly three hours as other passengers were forced to depart and re-board the plane, according to the TikTok user who initially shared the video.