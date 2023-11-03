Update On Titans WR Treylon Burks After Scary Injury
By Jason Hall
November 3, 2023
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks was "alert" and "moving" after a scary injury that resulted in him being carted off the field during the team's 'Thursday Night Football' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed during his postgame press conference.
“I would say the way it looked – I think that it’s probably better than how it looked,” Vrabel said via CNN, noting that he'd hope to have more information on Friday (November 2). “So he’s alert and is in the training room getting evaluated.”
Burks suffered a hard fall on a deep catch attempt on fourth-and-4 with 2:16 remaining in Thursday's (November 2) game and appeared to be motionless for several minutes before being carted off the field, at which point he gave a thumbs up.
Treylon Burks gave a thumbs up as he was carted off the field. pic.twitter.com/AuEabU8GgF— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 3, 2023
Vrabel said Burks wasn't hospitalized -- despite an ambulance being shown on the live Prime Video broadcast -- and was able to walk out of the locker room on his own accord. The second-year wide receiver finished Thursday's game with two receptions for 23 yards, as well as five yards on one rushing attempt.
Burks was selected by the Titans at No. 18 overall -- a pick that was acquired in a blockbuster trade sending wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles minutes prior -- in the 2022 NFL Draft. The former University of Arkansas standout recorded 29 receptions for 425 yards and one touchdown during his rookie season.