Update On Titans WR Treylon Burks After Scary Injury

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks was "alert" and "moving" after a scary injury that resulted in him being carted off the field during the team's 'Thursday Night Football' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed during his postgame press conference.

“I would say the way it looked – I think that it’s probably better than how it looked,” Vrabel said via CNN, noting that he'd hope to have more information on Friday (November 2). “So he’s alert and is in the training room getting evaluated.”

Burks suffered a hard fall on a deep catch attempt on fourth-and-4 with 2:16 remaining in Thursday's (November 2) game and appeared to be motionless for several minutes before being carted off the field, at which point he gave a thumbs up.