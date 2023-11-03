U.S. Job Growth Cooled While Unemployment Ticked Up In October

The U.S. economy added 150,000 jobs in October, missing expectations from investors, who predicted the economy would create 180,000 jobs. The auto workers' strike accounted for most of the discrepancy, as the manufacturing industry reported a loss of 35,000 workers, with all but 2,000 related to the strike.

The additional jobs were much lower than in September, when investors were shocked the economy added nearly 300,000 jobs, according to revised statistics from the Department of Labor.

The unemployment rate also ticked up to 3.9%, the highest level since January 2022.

"Winter cooling is hitting the labor market," said Becky Frankiewicz, chief commercial officer at staffing firm ManpowerGroup, according to CNBC. "The post-pandemic hiring frenzy and summer hiring warmth has cooled, and companies are now holding onto employees."

Average hourly earnings were up by 0.2% for the month, slightly less than the 0.3% investors were predicting. However, year-over-year wages are up by 4.1%, which was 0.1% higher than investors were expecting.