Law enforcement have finally identified the suspect responsible for stealing Lily Collins' personal belongings in addition to robbing other victims. Now, they are calling on the public to help assist in apprehending the culprit if her whereabouts are or become known.

The alleged perpetrator has been named as Andreea Catalina Rosca. She is described as a 34-year-old adult of white ethnicity, standing at 5'1" and weighing 100 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

An active arrest warrant has been issued for Rosca's connection to a string of thefts involving jewelry, credit cards and electronics stolen from lockers in a hotel spa and yoga studio. She has been connected to Romanian organized crime theft groups.

The stolen items were subsequently used to create fake identification cards, which were then used to make fraudulent purchases, totaling over $67,000 in jewelry.

Furthermore, it has been discovered that Rosca also possesses a counterfeit Washington State ID card under the alias "Nicole Morri." She is known to travel across states to commit theft-related crimes.

Authorities encourage anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the West Hollywood Sheriff Station. If anyone who has a tip wishes to remain anonymous, they can do so by reporting to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online.

TMZ had previously reported the theft of over $10,000 worth of Lily Collins' valuables during a spa visit, sparking an ongoing investigation into the incident.