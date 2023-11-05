Forklift Operator Stops Car Thief By Lifting Vehicle 20 Feet In The Air

By Bill Galluccio

November 5, 2023

Thief escaping with stolen car
Photo: Jovan Doncic / iStock / Getty Images

quick-thinking forklift operator stopped a would-be car thief in Ohio. Workers at Arlington Auto Wrecking were ready when Alexander Funk showed up at the junkyard to steal a car. Employees said this was the third incident involving Funk.

"He broke into a car at the junkyard, and before he could get out, he's done it before, they got like the forklift, and they had him like, I'm not kidding, like 20 feet off the ground, so when we got there we went right into custody," an employee said, according to WLWT.

While Funk was allegedly trying to steal the car, the forklift operator lifted the car up, trapping Funk about 20 feet in the air. The workers then called 911, and the operator had a laugh when they heard the suspect had been caught.

"Wonderful, that is the greatest thing I've ever heard," the 911 operator said. "We, we will get somebody out to you."

When officers showed up, the forklift lowered the car to the ground, and Funk was taken into custody. He was charged with criminal trespassing and possessing criminal tools.

