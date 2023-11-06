3 More Bartell Drugs Locations To Shut Down In Seattle Area: Report

Recent reports confirmed three more Bartell Drugs locations are closing in Seattle amid parent company Rite Aid's financial troubles. According to The Seattle Times on Friday (November 3), here are the additional stores closing soon:

Seattle's Roosevelt Square location at 12th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 6th Street (closes on November 27)

Kent location on Southeast Kent and Kangley Road (closes on November 19)

Kirkland location on Central Way (closes on November 27)

This comes after the national pharmacy chain told bankruptcy court they plan to shutter over 150 locations across the country, including 11 Rite Aid stores in Washington State. The beleaguered retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month as it deals with billions of dollars in losses and debt.

A company spokesperson told the Times in an email, “We notified the Court of certain underperforming stores we are closing to further reduce rent expense and strengthen overall financial performance.”

Many Seattle residents expressed their frustration over the latest string of closures since Bartell Drugs originated as a family-owned chain in the Emerald City. Rite Aid purchased the historic business back in 2020, and since then, customers have complained about the quality of service getting worse.

According to reporters, if this latest slate of closures goes through, at least 16 Bartell Drug stores have shuttered since Rite Aid acquired the brand. That would leave Bartell with 51 locations.

Rite Aid CEO Jeffrey S. Stein assured customers they're not going out of business, noting that any prescriptions from closing stores would be transferred to nearby pharmacies.