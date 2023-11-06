Celion Dion Makes Rare Public Appearance Amid Health Struggles

Celine Dion made a rare public appearance amid her battle with Stiff-Person Syndrome. Over the weekend, the legendary vocalist was seen attending the final performance of Katy Perry's Las Vegas residency PLAY.

Dion wasn't the only one to make an unexpected appearance. Perry's three-year-old daughter Daisy Dove made her very first public appearance during an adorable moment caught on the venue's big screen. Perry, of course, gave Dion a shoutout, by jokingly saying, "Katy Perry if you’re wondering. I’m not Celine Dion. That show is coming up next!”

Celine has stepped out of the spotlight since being diagnosed with the rare disorder three years ago. However, she made her first public appearance in years just a week before Perry's show by attending an NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas per Billboard.

The iconic Canadian singer revealed her SPS diagnosis toward the end of last year leaving many fans heartbroken. "It hurts me to tell you today, this means I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February," she said in the announcement video. "It’s been a struggle. All I know is singing. It's what I've done all my life and it's what I love to do the most. I miss you so much. I miss seeing all of you, being out on stage performing for you. I always give 100% when I do my shows but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now.” Celine added that she will be concentrating on her health and has hope she is on the road to recovery and will be back on stage soon.