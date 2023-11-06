Chicago's Lou Malnati’s Giving Away Free Deep Dish Pizza Slices

Chicago's very own Lou Malnati's is giving away free deep-dish cheese slices on Tuesday (November 7) from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at their West Loop location! According to a press release, the famed Windy City pizzeria has partnered with Coca-Cola for an environmentally friendly incentive program. Individuals who bring in an empty plastic beverage bottle will be gifted one deep dish slice and a Coke.

The "Toss In, Take Out" event celebrates the Coca-Cola Trademark brand's new 20-oz bottles made from 100% recycled plastic. The new, eco-friendly bottles are available across Chicago, Atlanta, and the Pacific Northwest. Marc Malnati, owner of Lou Malnati’s, expressed his excitement in partnering with Coca-Cola for such a good cause.

“Legendary Chicago Deep Dish and Coke are a perfect pairing at Lou Malnati’s, and we’re thrilled to partner with Coca-Cola on this recycling program. We will soon offer their 20-oz bottles made from 100% recycled plastic* at all our locations in Chicagoland. Bring any recyclable plastic bottle into our West Loop restaurant on Tuesday, November 7th, and we’ll buy you a slice and a 20-oz bottle of Coke to celebrate!”

Interested individuals can head to 1235 W Randolph Street on Tuesday with a plastic beverage bottle to claim their pizza and Coke!