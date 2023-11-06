Cubs Fire David Ross, Hire Division Rival As Next Manager

The Chicago Cubs will reportedly hire Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell for the same position following the sudden firing of David Ross, sources with knowledge of the situation told Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic and FOX Sports on Monday (November 6).

"Counsell getting five-year contract from Cubs worth more than $40M, league sources tell @TheAthletic. Will be highest-paid manager," Rosenthal wrote on his X account.

Counsell, 53, has been part of the Brewers organization since 2007, having spent the final five seasons of his playing career with the franchise -- as well as one prior season in 2004 -- before initially taking a front office position as special assistant to then-general manager Doug Melvin in 2012. The former infielder served a part-time role as a color analyst for Brewers radio broadcasts before being hired as the team's manager in 2015.