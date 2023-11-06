Cubs Fire David Ross, Hire Division Rival As Next Manager
By Jason Hall
November 6, 2023
The Chicago Cubs will reportedly hire Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell for the same position following the sudden firing of David Ross, sources with knowledge of the situation told Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic and FOX Sports on Monday (November 6).
"Counsell getting five-year contract from Cubs worth more than $40M, league sources tell @TheAthletic. Will be highest-paid manager," Rosenthal wrote on his X account.
Counsell, 53, has been part of the Brewers organization since 2007, having spent the final five seasons of his playing career with the franchise -- as well as one prior season in 2004 -- before initially taking a front office position as special assistant to then-general manager Doug Melvin in 2012. The former infielder served a part-time role as a color analyst for Brewers radio broadcasts before being hired as the team's manager in 2015.
Counsell getting five-year contract from Cubs worth more than $40M, league sources tell @TheAthletic. Will be highest-paid manager.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 6, 2023
Counsell has a career managerial record of 707-625, which includes three National League Central division titles -- two in the last three seasons -- and six playoff appearances in the last seven seasons.
Counsell's hiring is reported to have come together "in the last few days" as the Cubs waited until after November 1 to speak to him, rather than ask the Brewers for permission, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.
"The Cubs needed to ask the Brewers permission to speak to Counsell before Nov.1. They did not. So this ALL came together in the last few days. Its likely to be the most expensive managerial hire in MLB history," Rogers wrote.
The Cubs needed to ask the Brewers permission to speak to Counsell before Nov.1. They did not. So this ALL came together in the last few days. Its likely to be the most expensive managerial hire in MLB history.— Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) November 6, 2023
Counsell was also reported to be a candidate for the New York Mets' managerial position prior to his reported agreement with the Cubs. The Mets are reportedly hiring New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza for their vacant managerial position.
Ross, 46, was hired as the Cubs' manager in 2020 and went 262-284 in four seasons. The Georgia native was Chicago's starting catcher on its 2016 World Series champion team before retiring the following offseason.