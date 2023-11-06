Death Toll In Gaza Tops 10,000 As Israel Continues Military Offensive

As the war between Israel and Hamas nears one month, the death toll in Gaza has risen to more than 10,000. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said that in addition to the 10,022 Palestinians who have died, 25,408 were injured. The dead included 4,104 children, 2,641 women, and 611 elderly people.

Despite calls for a ceasefire, Israel continues to attack Gaza as it tries to wipe out Hamas from the enclave that houses two million Palestinians. Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy noted that over 9,000 rockets have been fired at Israel since the war began.

As a result, 245,000 Israelis have been evacuated from their homes, and over 6,900 have been injured. Roughly 1,400 Israelis have been killed, though a majority of those deaths occurred when Hamas launched a surprise attack on October 7. They also took more than 200 hostages.

Levy said any ceasefire talks can only begin after the hostages have been freed.

"There will be no ceasefire at any stage as long as the abductees do not return."

Levy also noted that Israel is trying to reduce civilian casualties and is working to provide aid for those who fled further south into Gaza as Israel moved into the northern areas of the enclave.

"We do not see a conflict between the desire to take into account the humanitarian needs of the citizens in Gaza and the continuation of the fighting. We continue to produce humanitarian corridors," he said.