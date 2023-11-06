Florida Woman Scores Multimillion-Dollar Prize From Lottery Game

By Zuri Anderson

November 6, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A Florida woman's luck paid off after her $20 lottery ticket transformed into a multimillion-dollar prize! The Florida Lottery said 60-year-old Janice Velez, of Kissimmee, claimed the top prize of $5 million from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game. The lucky winner chose to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,915,000.

Velez purchased her winning ticket from RaceTrac, which is located at 4541 Pleasant Hill Road in Kissimmee, according to lottery officials. The business will also get a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratcher.

$5,000,000 CASHWORD costs $20 to play and features eight top prizes of $5 million plus 24 prizes of $1 million and more. The game's webpage shows there are no more top prizes available to win, meaning Velez won the last top prize of the year. There's still one more $1 million prize up for grabs as of Monday, November 6.

The overall chances of winning are 1 in 2.91.

The 60-year-old winner isn't the only Floridian who became millions of dollars richer this year. Back in September, a man scored $5 million from a different Florida Lottery game. Then, there was another man who said his hands "were trembling" after learning he won a massive lottery prize.

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.