Joe Budden Addresses Rumor About Getting Jumped At A Strip Club
By Tony M. Centeno
November 6, 2023
Joe Budden has cleared up all misconceptions about what happened to him over the weekend.
On Saturday, November 4, the Internet was full of rumors that the host of The Joe Budden Podcast was allegedly jumped while he was at a strip club. After the blogosphere ran with the dramatic headline, Budden himself decided to hop on Instagram Live with his co-host QueenzFlip to explain exactly what happened.
"Never believe the internet rumors," Budden explained. "N***a cocked back and sock me one good time. Bow! But that's all he's going to get. I keep telling y'all I eat a punch well. Now we got to get it on. Now we got to go."
Joe Budden responds to rumors of him being jumped, says he was only sucker punched 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/4UF4ijl3pu— Code RED (@CodeRED_tv) November 5, 2023
Budden explained that the man snuck up on him and punched him before they got into a brawl on the slippery floor. The podcaster admitted that he did get punched in the face, but he ate it and kept defending himself against the unnamed attacker. As of this report, the exact location of the fight hasn't been confirmed, but some people believed it happened at Dream Gentlemen's Club in New York City. Budden didn't provide a lot of details about the man who punched him and why. However, he did say that he will break down the entire situation on the next episode of his podcast.
According to the Instagram Live video, it seems Budden made it out of the fight without any major visible injuries. He also hasn't announced any plans to take legal action.