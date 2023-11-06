Joe Budden Addresses Rumor About Getting Jumped At A Strip Club

Budden explained that the man snuck up on him and punched him before they got into a brawl on the slippery floor. The podcaster admitted that he did get punched in the face, but he ate it and kept defending himself against the unnamed attacker. As of this report, the exact location of the fight hasn't been confirmed, but some people believed it happened at Dream Gentlemen's Club in New York City. Budden didn't provide a lot of details about the man who punched him and why. However, he did say that he will break down the entire situation on the next episode of his podcast.



According to the Instagram Live video, it seems Budden made it out of the fight without any major visible injuries. He also hasn't announced any plans to take legal action.

