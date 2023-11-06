Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Daughter Daisy Makes First Public Appearance
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 6, 2023
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have kept their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom out of the spotlight since she was born in August 2020, until now! Over the weekend, the 3-year-old made her first public appearance while attending the very last show of her mother's Las Vegas residency show, PLAY.
In a video shared by fans on Twitter, Daisy was seen on the big screen after Perry called out to her from the stage. "Daisy! I love you so much!" Perry said as the screen showed the adorable Daisy wearing pink headphones over her blonde hair and a red and white polka dot dress. "You're my best friend and I'm so glad you're here."
🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/n785xTUHNX— cinthia 🦋 (@cinperrymore) November 5, 2023
Perry went on to introduce her next song by telling Daisy, "I think you know it, okay? It was in 2008 and Mommy was a little bit wild back then." She continued, "I was on Warped Tour. This was my second single and some of you were probably 12," referring to her song "Hot and Cold."
In addition to the adorable mother-daughter moment, Perry ended her residency by seemingly teasing new music. "See Ya Next Year..." the screen read after she left the stage. Perry teased the possibility of releasing new music earlier this year. "I’m always writing, I have been, but I think what’s really important to me is to be celebrating the world that I’ve got to build with all of these wonderful songs and to be responsible for a life for a 3-year-old," she said, referring to Daisy. "I will be back, but let me get this right.”