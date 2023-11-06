Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Daughter Daisy Makes First Public Appearance

Perry went on to introduce her next song by telling Daisy, "I think you know it, okay? It was in 2008 and Mommy was a little bit wild back then." She continued, "I was on Warped Tour. This was my second single and some of you were probably 12," referring to her song "Hot and Cold."

In addition to the adorable mother-daughter moment, Perry ended her residency by seemingly teasing new music. "See Ya Next Year..." the screen read after she left the stage. Perry teased the possibility of releasing new music earlier this year. "I’m always writing, I have been, but I think what’s really important to me is to be celebrating the world that I’ve got to build with all of these wonderful songs and to be responsible for a life for a 3-year-old," she said, referring to Daisy. "I will be back, but let me get this right.”