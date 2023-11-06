A Washington man is taking legal action against a doctor at the University of Washington Medicine after his surgery went horribly wrong. George Piano and his family recently filed a lawsuit against the unidentified doctor for "medical negligence" over the botched procedure, according to KIRO 7.

Court documents obtained by reporters state Piano, who lives in Lake Forest Park, went to UW Medicine on December 6, 2022, to get his appendix removed. What was supposed to be a simple procedure ended with a chunk of his colon getting removed and puncturing the organ, the patient claims. Piano recalled waking up with extreme pain the morning after the surgery.

“I was suffering from a leaking colon that created sepsis and infection," Piano told the news station. "I almost died from it."

The Lake Forest Man also noted that his inflamed appendix wasn't removed, meaning he had to get another surgery just to resolve his issue. Even then, his damaged colon left him fighting for his life. The lawsuit claims Piano lost 40 pounds, spent dozens of days in the hospital, and deals with both anxiety and short-term memory loss.

According to Piano, the accused surgeon didn't address the situation until eight days after the procedure. Even then, he alleges she made light of the situation.

Now, the patient is pursuing legal action after getting no response from the hospital. Piano believes the medical board should decide what kind of consequences the surgeon should face.

“We didn’t want it to happen to someone else," he told reporters. "Someone needed to put a stop to this and take responsibility and say this happened – we need to take steps to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

A spokesperson for UW Medicine issued a statement to KIRO 7 over the pending litigation:

“We strive to provide the best possible care to all of our patients; their safety and well-being is deeply important to us. This suit was just filed yesterday so, given the timeline, we are not able to comment on the specifics of the case.”