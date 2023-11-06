Megan Fox Shares Intense Poem From New Book 'Pretty Boys Are Poisonous'

Megan Fox is getting ready to release her first book of poems. On Tuesday, November 7th, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous will hit shelves and give readers a chance to get to know the actress in a different light. "Some of it is literal, while other parts are allegorical," Fox told People of her debut poetry book. "Some poems contain a Grimm’s-fairy-tale-type element, and others serve the same purpose as memes in online culture." She went on to add, "All of it is something women can relate to."

Fox first announced Pretty Boys Are Poisonous in August, saying her "freedom lives in these pages and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what's been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness." In her interview with People, she added, "Acting doesn’t really allow me to express myself fully in the way writing does because I’m reading someone else’s words under someone else’s direction. Poetry gives me a space to experience some catharsis through art."

The Jennifer's Body star also revealed she "didn’t even bother sending the majority of what I wrote to my editor because they were too graphic and unsettling for others to read." When asked if she's nervous for people to read her work, Fox responded, "I’ve been in the public eye for a long time and my career has been one long witch hunt. So nervous? No. I expect a mixture of admiration and vitriol from the public."

People also released one poem titled "a beautiful boy is a deadly drug" from the forthcoming book. You can read it here.