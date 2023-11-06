Michigan Scene Named Among Top 50 'Places You Must See Before You Die'

Do you have a physical bucket list of all the places you want to travel to before you die, or do you keep a mental list?

Stanford Medicine's Letter Project defines "bucket list" as: "a list of the experiences or achievements that a person hopes to have or accomplish during their lifetime" and "an itemized list of goals people want to accomplish before they 'kick the bucket' — or die."

These lists are often amended throughout one's lifetime based on research, personal experience, or suggestions from someone who has already visited a "bucket list-worthy" destination. The United States is home to beautiful landscapes teeming with the possibility of adventure, each region offering a unique travel experience to those brave enough to put their bucket list into action and explore!

To help people add to, amend, and even start crafting their bucket lists, Only In Your State listed the one place in each state that everyone must visit before our time on this Earth comes to a close. In Michigan, that place is the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in Maple City.

"This 35-mile-long stretch of stunning sand wraps around the coast of Lake Michigan. It's a great place to go for a bit of coastal ecosystem exploration with a hike, or just a lazy day in the sun and surf."

For a complete list of the 50 places across the U.S. that you need to see before you die visit onlyinyourstate.com.