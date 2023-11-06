Minnesota Valley Named Among Top 50 'Places You Must See Before You Die'

By Logan DeLoye

November 6, 2023

Lift Bridge on St. Croix River from Above in Stillwater, Minnesota
Photo: iStockphoto

Do you have a physical bucket list of all the places you want to travel to before you die, or do you keep a mental list?

Stanford Medicine's Letter Project defines "bucket list" as: "a list of the experiences or achievements that a person hopes to have or accomplish during their lifetime" and "an itemized list of goals people want to accomplish before they 'kick the bucket' — or die."

These lists are often amended throughout one's lifetime based on research, personal experience, or suggestions from someone who has already visited a "bucket list-worthy" destination. The United States is home to beautiful landscapes teeming with the possibility of adventure, each region offering a unique travel experience to those brave enough to put their bucket list into action and explore!

To help people add to, amend, and even start crafting their bucket lists, Only In Your State listed the one place in each state that everyone must visit before our time on this Earth comes to a close. In Minnesota, that place is St. Croix River Valley in Lakeland.

"The St. Croix River Valley is one of the most scenic areas of Minnesota. It was once an important region in the state's fur and logging trade. Take a leisurely boat ride down the St. Croix River to fully experience the area's beauty."

For a complete list of the 50 places across the U.S. that you need to see before you die visit onlyinyourstate.com.

