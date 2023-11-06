Nebraska Rock Named Among Top 50 'Places You Must See Before You Die'

Do you have a physical bucket list of all the places you want to travel to before you die, or do you keep a mental list?

Stanford Medicine's Letter Project defines "bucket list" as: "a list of the experiences or achievements that a person hopes to have or accomplish during their lifetime" and "an itemized list of goals people want to accomplish before they 'kick the bucket' — or die."

These lists are often amended throughout one's lifetime based on research, personal experience, or suggestions from someone who has already visited a "bucket list-worthy" destination. The United States is home to beautiful landscapes teeming with the possibility of adventure, each region offering a unique travel experience to those brave enough to put their bucket list into action and explore!

To help people add to, amend, and even start crafting their bucket lists, Only In Your State listed the one place in each state that everyone must visit before our time on this Earth comes to a close. In Nebraska, that place is the Chimney Rock National Historic Site located in Bayard.

"This Rutherford County attraction is one of Nebraska's most recognizable natural features. Chimney Rock even holds a place of honor on the state quarter. Visiting any time of day will provide fantastic views, but sunset is nothing short of incredible."

For a complete list of the 50 places across the U.S. that you need to see before you die visit onlyinyourstate.com.