November 6 In Hip-Hop History: King Von Shot & Killed At 26

Lul Timm, born Timothy Leeks, was also injured during the shooting. He was placed in custody while he was being treated for a gunshot wound. Although murder is a "non-bondable" offense in the state of Georgia, Timm was able to appeal his case to the Superior Court, who granted him the opportunity to post bail.



He paid $100,000 to be released from jail in 2021. Timm was preparing to head to trial up until August 2023 when the State dropped the charge against him. According to his lawyer Noah Pines, Lul Timm's charges were dropped before he could be formally indicted.



King Von got his start in the music industry in 2018 after he was signed to Lil Durk's OTF label. He released numerous singles including his breakthrough song "Crazy Story" and its remix featuring Durk. His debut album Welcome To O'Block dropped in October 2020 just a month before he was shot and killed. His family continued his legacy by dropping two posthumous albums, What It Means To Be King (2022) and Grandson (2023).



Rest in peace, King Von.