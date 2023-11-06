November 6 In Hip-Hop History: King Von Shot & Killed At 26
By Tony M. Centeno
November 6, 2023
It's been three years since we lost King Von.
On November 6, 2020, the Chicago rapper, born Dayvon Daquan Bennett, was gunned down in the parking lot next to Monaco hookah lounge in Atlanta, Ga. Von was reportedly involved in an altercation between his crew and Quando Rondo's group when shots were fired. Von was hit with multiple bullets and was transferred to the hospital where he passed away. He was only 26 at the time of his death. One day after the shooting went down, Quando Rondo's boy Lul Timm was arrested and charged with one count of felony murder.
Lul Timm, born Timothy Leeks, was also injured during the shooting. He was placed in custody while he was being treated for a gunshot wound. Although murder is a "non-bondable" offense in the state of Georgia, Timm was able to appeal his case to the Superior Court, who granted him the opportunity to post bail.
He paid $100,000 to be released from jail in 2021. Timm was preparing to head to trial up until August 2023 when the State dropped the charge against him. According to his lawyer Noah Pines, Lul Timm's charges were dropped before he could be formally indicted.
King Von got his start in the music industry in 2018 after he was signed to Lil Durk's OTF label. He released numerous singles including his breakthrough song "Crazy Story" and its remix featuring Durk. His debut album Welcome To O'Block dropped in October 2020 just a month before he was shot and killed. His family continued his legacy by dropping two posthumous albums, What It Means To Be King (2022) and Grandson (2023).
Rest in peace, King Von.