Ozzy Osbourne's Granddaughter Has The Cutest Reaction Watching 'Papa' On TV
By Katrina Nattress
November 7, 2023
Ozzy Osbourne may be called the Prince of Darkness, but judging by his 1-year-old granddaughter's reaction to seeing him on TV, he might want to change his name to King of Grandparents. Ozzy's son Jack Osbourne shared an adorable video of his baby daughter Maple watching her grandpa perform "Crazy Train" on TV while enthusiastically exclaiming "papa! papa!" over and over, and periodically pointing to the television. "Maple thinks she’s getting a private performance from Papa" he captioned the reel.
Maple is Jack’s first child with his wife, Aree Gearhart. He also has three daughters with ex-wife Lisa Stelly. Earlier this year, Kelly Osbourne gave birth to her first child, which bring's Ozzy's grandkid tally up to 10.
Ozzy's had a tough few years due to ongoing health struggles. In February, he announced that his touring career was over and cancelled the remainder of his shows, telling fans that he had to do what was best for his physical health. Less than three weeks later, he released a statement that outlined his desire to be on the road again. He announced he'd be coming out of retirement for the Power Trip festival, but unfortunately suffered another health setback that forced him to cancel.
After undergoing his fourth and final spinal surgery, Ozzy revealed that he plans to release "one more album" and "get back on the road."