Ozzy Osbourne's Granddaughter Has The Cutest Reaction Watching 'Papa' On TV

Ozzy Osbourne may be called the Prince of Darkness, but judging by his 1-year-old granddaughter's reaction to seeing him on TV, he might want to change his name to King of Grandparents. Ozzy's son Jack Osbourne shared an adorable video of his baby daughter Maple watching her grandpa perform "Crazy Train" on TV while enthusiastically exclaiming "papa! papa!" over and over, and periodically pointing to the television. "Maple thinks she’s getting a private performance from Papa" he captioned the reel.

Maple is Jack’s first child with his wife, Aree Gearhart. He also has three daughters with ex-wife Lisa Stelly. Earlier this year, Kelly Osbourne gave birth to her first child, which bring's Ozzy's grandkid tally up to 10.