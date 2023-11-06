Popular Ohio Bakery Announces Closure: 'The Hardest Decision Of My Life'

A popular Ohio bakery has closed its doors after crafting incredible creations for nearly a decade.

RachelBakes & Co. in Centerville shared in a lengthy, heartfelt statement on Facebook on Sunday (November 5) that the business has closed after serving the community for the past eight years in order to focus on mental health.

"It is with a heavy heart, tear-filled eyes but minor relief that we announce that we have closed our double blue doors, one last time," the statement reads. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you to my community of supporters for the last 8 years! I have decided to take ahold of my mental health and put myself first. While it brought me immense joy to create for you and watch my employees be able to create and love what they do, I made the hardest decision of my life so far. Leaving this part of my life behind is very bittersweet. I have had my hands on cakes for 16 years!"

The post went on to praise the bakery's employees for being "honorable, kind, generous, and hardworking," and said "it breaks my heart to have to part with them."

The statement concluded with a message of gratitude for anyone who has supported the bakery over the years: "Again, thank you for 8 years of allowing me to create edible art for you and your family. I will always hold this time close to my heart."

While the bakery itself has closed, they have partnered with fellow local shop the Cakery.

Unfortunately, this is just the latest in a string of businesses shuttering doors around Ohio. Last month, a beloved Cincinnati cafe announced it was closing "for good" while a national pharmacy chain announced it was closing stores around the country, including all Ohio locations.