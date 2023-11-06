Snoop Dogg, Papoose & More Honor DJ Kay Slay On Hour-Long Tribute Song
By Tony M. Centeno
Dozens of rappers have honored the late DJ Kay Slay by throwing down on one massive tribute song.
On Friday, November 3, 200 MC's jumped on a brand-new track to pay homage to the late artist who passed away last year. The song kicks off with a verse from The LOX's Sheek Louch followed by Snoop Dogg, Raekwon, Papoose, Bun B, Millyz, Dave East, Run D.M.C. and so many more. The lengthy record, which clocks in at one hour and six minutes, also comes with a music video that features each artist who hopped on the record.
"Equivalent to none, relevant to all/Kay Slay we pray 'cause heaven sent the Dogg," Snoop raps. "Reppin' with my particulars, wretched with my vernaculars/Spar with eight bars, there's nothing that isn't spectacular."
Other artists who contributed to the song are T.I., Jim Jones, Cassidy, AZ, Cory Gunz, Uncle Murda, Joell Ortiz, M.O.P., Termanology, Onyx, Tony Yayo, Young Buck, Ghostface Killah, KRS-One, E-40, Vita, Rah Digga, Big Daddy Kane, Ice-T, Maino and more.
DJ Kay Slay lost his battle with COVID-19 last year after he spent months in the hospital. Following his death, Kay Slay was honored with his own street named after him in New York City just a few months later. Back in August 2022, numerous family members, friends and fans gathered at the corner of 105th Street and First Avenue in Harlem to watch as "DJ Kay Slay Way" was revealed.
