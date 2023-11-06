South Carolina Restaurant Serves The Best Pizza In The State

It's hard to find another dish that can bring people together like pizza. From family game nights to hanging out with friends, basically every situation can be taken to the next level enhanced with a cheesy slice smothered in all of your favorite toppings. Far & Wide searched around the country for "out-of-this-world amazing" pizza, compiling a list of the best pies in each state based on TripAdvisor reviews.

According to the site, you can find the best pizza in all of South Carolina at AJ's Pizza in Myrtle Beach, which reviewers love not only for the pizza but for the incredible wings and salads. AJ's Pizza is located at 5917 N. Kings Highway.

Here's what some reviewers had to say about their visit to AJ's Pizza:

"This pizza surpasses any pizza you have ever tasted. Fresh ingredients, tasty crust cooked to perfection... none of that greasy chain restaurant pizza you may have experienced. Wings and salad are the perfect compliment.... Definitely added to my favorite list."

"The pizzas are excellent, the dough is very good also. Great place... It is a must try!"

Check out the full list at Far & Wide to see where you can find the best pizza in each state. According to Yelp, other highly-rated pizza can be found at Big Tent Pizza and Gale in Charleston as well as Madrigal and By The Fire Pizza in Columbia.