Suitcase With Possible Human Remains Discovered In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

November 6, 2023

Suitcase standing on the grass with yellow
Photo: kanzefar / iStock / Getty Images

An investigation is underway after two fishermen stumbled upon a suitcase stuffed with possible human remains. The dubious luggage was discovered in a remote area of Ross Lake National Recreation Area, according to KOMO on Friday (November 3).

A spokesperson from the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office told reporters the fishermen found the suitcase on October 12 and alerted the National Park Service. While detectives have interviewed both men about the discovery, they haven't revealed any more information about the investigation.

No word on how long the suitcase has been in the area or the condition of the remains. The news station also contacted the Whatcom County Medical Examiner but they declined to comment on if they've identified the remains and cause of death.

There's been a disturbing trend this year where victims' remains have been stuffed in suitcases only to be discovered by civilians. A Florida man is now facing charges after authorities learned the body parts found inside three suitcases belonged to his wife. Back in late July, officials in Texas responded to a rural ranch where people found a suitcase packed with partial human remains.

