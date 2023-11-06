Chain restaurants and cafes may be convenient — with menus that pretty much stay the same wherever you go — but some of the best meals and friendliest service can be found at smaller businesses. Plus, frequenting locally-owned and independent shops is a great way to support your own community while also sampling good food and drinks.

Based on reviews and rankings from sites like Yelp and Food & Wine, 24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the best independent coffee shop in each state. The top choice for Tennessee is Bongo Java in Nashville. Described on its website as "Nashville's oldest and most honored coffee company," Bongo Java not only has several cafes around Music City where you can order a cup of joe and quick lunch but you can even purchase bags of coffee to brew your own cup at home.

Bongo Java has several locations around Nashville. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.