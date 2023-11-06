Chain restaurants and cafes may be convenient — with menus that pretty much stay the same wherever you go — but some of the best meals and friendliest service can be found at smaller businesses. Plus, frequenting locally-owned and independent shops is a great way to support your own community while also sampling good food and drinks.

Based on reviews and rankings from sites like Yelp and Food & Wine, 24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the best independent coffee shop in each state. The top choice for Wisconsin is Wilson's Coffee & Tea near Milwaukee, which describes itself as Racine's only local coffee roaster that sources "the finest green coffees and [roasts] them to perfection," per its Instagram page.

Wilson's Coffee & Tea is located at 3306 Washington Avenue in Racine.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Wilson's sources the best coffee from around the world and experiments with a variety of roasting techniques before settling on the perfect style that brings out the best characteristics of each. All of the coffees are sold by the pound or the cup, and there's also a full espresso bar serving cappuccinos, lattes, and mochas, blended drinks, and more, along with fresh, made-from-scratch baked goods. The coffee selection is massive, with more than 20 single-origins and custom blends usually available at any time."

Check out the full list at 24/7 Wall St. to read up on the best local coffee shops around the country.