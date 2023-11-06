U.S. Park Police Officer Kills Colleague With Gun He Thought Was Unloaded

A U.S. Park Police officer is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter after he fatally shot a fellow officer. Authorities said that 25-year-old Alexander Roy, 22-year-old Jesse Brown Hernandez, and two other unidentified individuals were drinking together at an apartment in McLean, Virginia, on Saturday (November 4) night.

Just after midnight on Sunday, Roy was playing around with a gun he thought was unloaded when it fired and struck Hernandez in the upper body.

"Roy unintentionally shot the firearm he believed to be unloaded, fatally striking Hernandez," the Fairfax County Police Department said in a statement. "Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the shooting."

Officials said that Roy was reportedly dry-firing the weapon when he shot Hernandez.

Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene, and after a brief investigation, Roy was taken into custody. He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and was denied bond.

"We are aware of the incident involving off-duty United States Park Police (USPP) employees at a private residence in Fairfax County," the U.S. Park Police said in a statement. "The incident is under investigation by the Fairfax County Police Department, and all questions related to this investigation will need to be referred to them. Our focus right now is on supporting the family, friends, and coworkers of our employees involved in this tragic incident. USPP has nothing further to share at this time."