Video Shows Deer Crashing Through Restaurant's Glass Door

By Jason Hall

November 6, 2023

Video footage shows a deer charging through the glass door of a Virginia seafood restaurant and running through its dining and kitchen areas.

Security cameras caught the wild deer tumbling into at Awful Arthur's Seafood in Salem, which left several dining patrons shocked. Phoenix St. Clair, who was with coworkers at the bar area at the time, described the incident to WSLS-TV.

“All of a sudden I hear there’s a deer in here, and we’re all like what,” St. Clair said.

The doe busted through the front glass door and dashed about before moving toward an exit, which happened to be through several people at the time.

“Everyone just goes into shock mode, I stood to the side because I was nervous, I was not trying to be in line of fire of the deer running out,” St. Clair said via WSLS-TV.

Christina Twine, who works at Awful Arthur's and was eating dinner at the time of the incident, said she "heard a big loud bang that resembled a gunshot."

“I turned around and looked at the person sitting in the hallway, and he looked at me wide-eyed and said it’s a deer. Twine said via WSLS-TV. “It was probably between 30 and 45 seconds, it all went down very quickly.”

The doe trotted through the restaurant, passing a pool table before finally making its exit and humans were injured during the incident.

