Video Shows Deer Crashing Through Restaurant's Glass Door

Video footage shows a deer charging through the glass door of a Virginia seafood restaurant and running through its dining and kitchen areas.

Security cameras caught the wild deer tumbling into at Awful Arthur's Seafood in Salem, which left several dining patrons shocked. Phoenix St. Clair, who was with coworkers at the bar area at the time, described the incident to WSLS-TV.

“All of a sudden I hear there’s a deer in here, and we’re all like what,” St. Clair said.

The doe busted through the front glass door and dashed about before moving toward an exit, which happened to be through several people at the time.