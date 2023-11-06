Video Shows Eagles Fans Getting Married At Tailgate Before Game

Two Philadelphia Eagles fans got married while tailgating ahead of Sunday's (November 5) game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles' social media accounts shared clips of Brooke and Rob Rittner's ceremony in the parking lot of at Lincoln Financial Field, along with photos of the couple, custom Kelly Green jerseys with "Mr. Rittner" and "Mrs. Rittner" and "save the date" invitations resembling game tickets.

"A wedding tailgate! THAT's a Philly thing. Congratulations Brooke & Rob," the Eagles wrote on their X account along with video footage from the ceremony.

Brooke was seen wearing a green veil, beige gown with green designs, Eagles earrings and an Eagles jersey draped across her back while holding a bow of green flowers while Rob wore an Eagles jersey and visor with green shorts during the ceremony.