Video Shows Eagles Fans Getting Married At Tailgate Before Game

By Jason Hall

November 6, 2023

NFL: JAN 29 NFC Championship - 49ers at Eagles
Photo: Getty Images

Two Philadelphia Eagles fans got married while tailgating ahead of Sunday's (November 5) game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles' social media accounts shared clips of Brooke and Rob Rittner's ceremony in the parking lot of at Lincoln Financial Field, along with photos of the couple, custom Kelly Green jerseys with "Mr. Rittner" and "Mrs. Rittner" and "save the date" invitations resembling game tickets.

"A wedding tailgate! THAT's a Philly thing. Congratulations Brooke & Rob," the Eagles wrote on their X account along with video footage from the ceremony.

Brooke was seen wearing a green veil, beige gown with green designs, Eagles earrings and an Eagles jersey draped across her back while holding a bow of green flowers while Rob wore an Eagles jersey and visor with green shorts during the ceremony.

The man who officiated the wedding was seen wearing a Kelly Green Eagles jersey in the clips shared by the team. Guests at the ceremony chanted "E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles!" after the couple was pronounced man and wife.

The Eagles defeated the NFC East Division rival Cowboys, 28-23, to improve their record to 8-1 through their first nine games of the 2023 NFL season. Philadelphia will enter its bye week before resuming action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on November 20 in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII.

