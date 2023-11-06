Vikings Lose Veteran Player For Remainder Of Season

Minnesota Vikings running back Cam Akers suffered an Achilles injury during Sunday's (November 5) win against the Atlanta Falcons, head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters on Monday (November 6) via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

"An MRI confirmed the #Vikings’ fears: RB Cam Akers suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon and is out for the season, coach Kevin O’Connell said. Akers’ second Achilles injury," Pelissero wrote on his X account.

Akers, 24, had previously suffered a torn Achilles tendon prior to his second NFL season with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. The former Florida State standout was acquired by the Vikings in a trade with the Rams in September.

Akers recorded 138 yards and one touchdown on 31 attempts in six games as a backup for the Vikings prior to his injury.