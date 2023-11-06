Vikings Lose Veteran Player For Remainder Of Season
By Jason Hall
November 6, 2023
Minnesota Vikings running back Cam Akers suffered an Achilles injury during Sunday's (November 5) win against the Atlanta Falcons, head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters on Monday (November 6) via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
"An MRI confirmed the #Vikings’ fears: RB Cam Akers suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon and is out for the season, coach Kevin O’Connell said. Akers’ second Achilles injury," Pelissero wrote on his X account.
Akers, 24, had previously suffered a torn Achilles tendon prior to his second NFL season with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. The former Florida State standout was acquired by the Vikings in a trade with the Rams in September.
Akers recorded 138 yards and one touchdown on 31 attempts in six games as a backup for the Vikings prior to his injury.
Akers had previously succeeded former Vikings running back Dalvin Cook at Florida State after Cook was drafted by Minnesota in 2017, starting as a true freshman after rating as a five-star prospect and the No. 1 running back for the 2017 national recruiting cycle.
Akers was selected by the Rams at No. 52 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft and led the team with 625 yards and two touchdowns on 145 rushing attempts, making five starts and appearing in 13 games prior to his previous Achilles injury in July 2021.
Akers' Achilles injury comes one week after Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered the same injury during the team's win against the Green Bay Packers.