WATCH: Large Deer Crashes Into Michigan Lingerie Shop, Tackles Mannequins

By Logan DeLoye

November 6, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A large deer crashed into the storefront of a Lansing lingerie store on Saturday (November 4), startling customers and employees. According to WILX10, the confused animal crashed through the front doors of Curvaceous Lingerie in Old Town, breaking the glass and accidentally tacking the mannequins in the front display. Store owner Lauren Palmer detailed the incident.

"We encountered a little bit of a wild adventure. We had a deer leap through our glass door and create an entire ruckus around the shop. Everybody remained somewhat calm and just stayed out of the way," she mentioned. "This was a big buck. It was not a small doe by any means. I mean... you were not going to mess with this deer."

Video footage captured by a security camera shows the deer crashing through the door only to dive headfirst into a mannequin set and wreck a nearby display table.

One employee was very close to the display when the incident occurred. She can be seen narrowly espacing just before the deer crashes through the window. After the deer calmed down, employees opened the remaining bits of the front door, and it eventually walked out on its own.

No one inside the store was injured during the incident.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.