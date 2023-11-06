WATCH: Large Deer Crashes Into Michigan Lingerie Shop, Tackles Mannequins

A large deer crashed into the storefront of a Lansing lingerie store on Saturday (November 4), startling customers and employees. According to WILX10, the confused animal crashed through the front doors of Curvaceous Lingerie in Old Town, breaking the glass and accidentally tacking the mannequins in the front display. Store owner Lauren Palmer detailed the incident.

"We encountered a little bit of a wild adventure. We had a deer leap through our glass door and create an entire ruckus around the shop. Everybody remained somewhat calm and just stayed out of the way," she mentioned. "This was a big buck. It was not a small doe by any means. I mean... you were not going to mess with this deer."

Video footage captured by a security camera shows the deer crashing through the door only to dive headfirst into a mannequin set and wreck a nearby display table.