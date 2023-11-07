Acclaimed Restaurant Serves The Best Fried Chicken In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

November 7, 2023

Crispy Fried Chicken Burger
Fried chicken is one of America's favorite comfort foods. Crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, many parts of the beloved bird can be cooked into a delicious meal. Whether you're eating it alongside a fluffy waffle, or sharing a bucket full of wings and drumsticks with others, it's always a good time to enjoy some fried chicken.

If you're on the hunt for some top-tier fried chicken, Cheapism updated its list of the best ones in every state, and where you can find them. According to the roundup, Washington State's best place to grab fried chicken is Ma'ono! Here's why people adore this joint's Hawaiian-style fried chicken:

"The Seattle area is a wealth of fried chicken options, but James Beard-winner and native Hawaiian Mark Fuller's Ma'ono takes top honors by pairing brined, buttermilk-coated, soy-and-chili-spiced, twice-fried chicken with sides such as spicy kimchi, Spam musubi, sweet rolls, and 'mac & kimcheese.'"

You can get your fried chicken as a sandwich, three-piece tenders, or drumsticks. Writers recommend you go for the last option. Ma'ono has four locations across the Seattle area.

Still craving some delicious chicken? Check out the full list on cheapism.com.

