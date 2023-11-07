Finesse2tymes Reacts To Backlash After He Revealed He's Switching Religions

"Y’all always making fun and laughing when a person trying to get they life together, If u struggling and wondering why, it’s because u look down on everybody and u still down yourself," Finesse wrote in the comment section of SayCheeseTV's post. "U don’t get blessings having a sour heart , Im graduating from the streets, I outgrew the old me, Im seeking knowledge and wisdom more, financial literature, parenting skills etc."



"Me personally IDGAF," he continued. "Im strong mentally, But this message is for the ones who laugh at people who actually have problems, and come to the internet for help because no one else is helping them. Mental health awareness is real, And converting to Islam, Muslim, it’s all the same, but y’all look for for any flaw to laugh at someone who’s successful or doing more than u, I understand, god bless u people, inshallah."



Finesse2tymes has a lot going on in his personal life. He's currently expecting two children with his respective girlfriends. Upon his announcement, trolls went at him for getting two women pregnant at the same time and claimed he'll have to cough up double the child support in due time. He snapped back with a response that confused fans.



"Mane i don’t know why people keep saying I’m about to be on child support 2x,” he wrote. “I get a SSI check, I get disability, If y’all ain’t figured out by now that I need help something wrong. Either be good to big father, Or the government gone pay ya.”



As of this report, he still hasn't proved why he's getting disability checks. Nonetheless, let's hope his new religious journey will help him with his growing family.

