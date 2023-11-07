Four Men Charged With Stealing $6 Million 18-Karat Gold Toilet

Four men have been charged with stealing a fully functioning 18-karat gold toilet in 2019. The toilet was a work of art created by Italian conceptual artist Maurizio Cattelan. He dubbed the toilet "America" and said it was a work of satire about the excessive wealth held by Americans.

The toilet was installed at Blenheim Palace, the English mansion where Winston Churchill was born. While it was on display, visitors could book a three-minute appointment to use the golden toilet.

However, the toilet's display was short-lived after a group of thieves stole it just two days after it was installed. Officials said that theft caused severe water damage to the building because the toilet was hooked up to the mansion's plumbing system.

While authorities had previously detained seven people over the theft, no charges were filed until Monday (November 7).

The Crown Prosecution Service identified the four suspects as James Sheen, 39; Michael Jones, 38; Fred Doe, 35; and Bora Guccuk.

Sheen was charged with burglary, conspiracy to transfer criminal property, and transferring criminal property. Jones was charged with burglary. Doe and Guccuk were each charged with conspiracy to transfer criminal property.

Investigators have not recovered the golden toilet, and officials are doubtful they will find it.