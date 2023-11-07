Historic Ranch Serves The Best Fried Chicken In Colorado

Fried chicken is one of America's favorite comfort foods. Crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, many parts of the beloved bird can be cooked into a delicious meal. Whether you're eating it alongside a fluffy waffle, or sharing a bucket full of wings and drumsticks with others, it's always a good time to enjoy some fried chicken.

If you're on the hunt for some top-tier fried chicken, Cheapism updated its list of the best ones in every state, and where you can find them. According to the roundup, Colorado's best place to grab fried chicken is Juniper Valley Ranch! Here's why it was chosen:

"Located in a Southwestern-style farmhouse building on a ranch, Juniper Valley Ranch is a family business that started in 1951. Chicken is fried in big cast-iron skillets and served family style with homemade biscuits and apple butter, okra casserole, slaw, and potatoes and gravy. On Thursdays and Sundays, you can get the chicken with a Nashville-style hot glaze."