Historic Ranch Serves The Best Fried Chicken In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

November 7, 2023

Crispy fried breast and legs from chicken
Photo: EasyBuy4u / E+ / Getty Images

Fried chicken is one of America's favorite comfort foods. Crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, many parts of the beloved bird can be cooked into a delicious meal. Whether you're eating it alongside a fluffy waffle, or sharing a bucket full of wings and drumsticks with others, it's always a good time to enjoy some fried chicken.

If you're on the hunt for some top-tier fried chicken, Cheapism updated its list of the best ones in every state, and where you can find them. According to the roundup, Colorado's best place to grab fried chicken is Juniper Valley Ranch! Here's why it was chosen:

"Located in a Southwestern-style farmhouse building on a ranch, Juniper Valley Ranch is a family business that started in 1951. Chicken is fried in big cast-iron skillets and served family style with homemade biscuits and apple butter, okra casserole, slaw, and potatoes and gravy. On Thursdays and Sundays, you can get the chicken with a Nashville-style hot glaze."

Writers also recommend you get the Skillet-Fried Chichen. You can find this restaurant at 16350 Highway 115 in Colorado Springs.

Still craving some delicious chicken? Check out the full list on cheapism.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.