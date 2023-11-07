Illinois Restaurant Serves The Best Fried Chicken In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

November 7, 2023

Pile of Crispy Southern fried chicken, on a family dining table
Photo: Moment RF

Hungry? Fried chicken.

In need of a mid-day pick-me-up? Fried chicken.

Catering a family gathering or work event? You guessed it...fried chicken!

Fried chicken can be the answer to several occasions if you want it to be. In today's world, it seems as though you can order fast-food fried chicken from just about anywhere at any time. While this popular dish is widely available at a cost-effective price, why not stop by the restaurant that serves the best fried chicken in your state? Be it crispiness, just the right amount of grease, or perfect portions, something about this specific fried chicken keeps customers across Illinois coming back for more!

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best fried chicken in Illinois can be found at Dell Rhea's located in Willowbrook. Cheapism recommended ordering the Famous Fried Chicken Basket.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best fried chicken in Illinois:

"There are a lot of places in Chicago that make their best effort to unseat Dell Rhea's, but this Route 66 spot would have to close to give up the title. Open for 77 years and on the National Register of Historic Places, the Chicken Basket has chicken marinated for 24 hours, hand breaded, cooked to order, and served with fries and biscuits. It's worth the half-hour wait."

For a continued list of the best places to enjoy fried chicken around the country visit cheapism.com.

