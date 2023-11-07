Lil Wayne & Friends Surprise Fans At Lauryn Hill's Concert

Weezy came out rapping his verse from his 2002 "Ready or Not" freestyle while Hill was performing the OG version with her Fugees brethren Wyclef Jean and Pras. He continued the show by performing a few fan favorites like "A Milli." In video that spread across social media, you can see Hill vibing in front of her live band while Tha Carter rapper performed. In addition to Nas and Wayne, Hill also invited B-Real of Cypress Hill to perform as well.



The explosive concert comes just a day after Lauryn Hill addressed fans' criticism about her tardiness at shows. During her set in L.A. over the weekend, Hill offered an honest response to the complaints about how late she's been in the past.



“They say, ‘Oh, she’s late’ and ‘She’s late tonight,’” Hill said during her speech. “Yo, y’all are lucky I make it to this bloodclot stage every night. I leave my soul on this stage. And I don’t do it because they let me do it. I do it because I stand here in the name of God. And I know it. God is who allows me to do it."



Watch more footage from Lauryn Hill's show at the Kia Forum below.

