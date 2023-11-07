Minnesota Restaurant Serves The Best Fried Chicken In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

November 7, 2023

Fried chicken on a wooden floor.
Photo: Moment RF

Hungry? Fried chicken.

In need of a mid-day pick-me-up? Fried chicken.

Catering a family gathering or work event? You guessed it...fried chicken!

Fried chicken can be the answer to several occasions if you want it to be. In today's world, it seems as though you can order fast-food fried chicken from just about anywhere at any time. While this popular dish is widely available at a cost-effective price, why not stop by the restaurant that serves the best fried chicken in your state? Be it crispiness, just the right amount of grease, or perfect portions, something about this specific fried chicken keeps customers across Minnesota coming back for more!

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best fried chicken in Minnesota can be found at Rooster's BBQ & Deli located in St. Paul. Cheapism recommended ordering the Quarter-Chicken Dinner.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best fried chicken in Minnesota:

"When a state is better known for lutefisk, eating barbecue can be a trust exercise. Rooster's has the requisite ribs, pulled pork, and even fried fish, but the name is built around the menu's pressure-fried chicken. It's a quick box of chicken and fries that can hang with any in the country."

For a continued list of the best places to enjoy fried chicken around the country visit cheapism.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.