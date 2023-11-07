Minnesota Restaurant Serves The Best Fried Chicken In The Entire State

Hungry? Fried chicken.

In need of a mid-day pick-me-up? Fried chicken.

Catering a family gathering or work event? You guessed it...fried chicken!

Fried chicken can be the answer to several occasions if you want it to be. In today's world, it seems as though you can order fast-food fried chicken from just about anywhere at any time. While this popular dish is widely available at a cost-effective price, why not stop by the restaurant that serves the best fried chicken in your state? Be it crispiness, just the right amount of grease, or perfect portions, something about this specific fried chicken keeps customers across Minnesota coming back for more!

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best fried chicken in Minnesota can be found at Rooster's BBQ & Deli located in St. Paul. Cheapism recommended ordering the Quarter-Chicken Dinner.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best fried chicken in Minnesota:

"When a state is better known for lutefisk, eating barbecue can be a trust exercise. Rooster's has the requisite ribs, pulled pork, and even fried fish, but the name is built around the menu's pressure-fried chicken. It's a quick box of chicken and fries that can hang with any in the country."

For a continued list of the best places to enjoy fried chicken around the country visit cheapism.com.