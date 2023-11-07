Mother Of NBA YoungBoy's Kids Claims His 2 Girlfriends Attacked Her

By Tony M. Centeno

November 7, 2023

NBA YoungBoy
Photo: Getty Images

The mother of YoungBoy Never Broke Again's child made some eye-popping claims about her recent visit at his Utah home.

On Monday, November 6, the mother of YB's son Kaell, Arcola, took to her X/Twitter account and accused the rapper of sending his two girlfriends to savagely beat her. In her post, Arcola described what happened when she went to YoungBoy's home in Utah to pick up her son after weeks of back-and-forth about the child. She claimed that she traveled to Utah, walked into his home, found her child and tried to leave but two of his girlfriends tried to take the child out of her hands. That's when things turned violent.

"Watch who you have kids by," Arcola began. "My son dad let his wh*reS yes wh*es with an S cause it was 2 of them weak a*s h*es. He gave them an order to get me lol you know bitches who never came from s**t gone do it. My son was in my hands. His dad just sat back and watched smh."

"Lmao his security so weak I drove right past them and walked right in that house like I pay the bills I was calm and respectful I asked where is kaell like 30 times!" she continued. "I finally found him and his wh*res was trying to take my son out of my hands smh I cannot make this up."

As of this report, neither NBA YoungBoy nor anyone from his team has commented on the allegations. He's currently focused on the release of his upcoming album Decided 2, which drops Friday, November 10. He recently posted the official music video for his recent single "Slime Examination." Watch the video below.

