Nebraska Restaurant Serves The Best Fried Chicken In The Entire State

Hungry? Fried chicken.

In need of a mid-day pick-me-up? Fried chicken.

Catering a family gathering or work event? You guessed it...fried chicken!

Fried chicken can be the answer to several occasions if you want it to be. In today's world, it seems as though you can order fast-food fried chicken from just about anywhere at any time. While this popular dish is widely available at a cost-effective price, why not stop by the restaurant that serves the best fried chicken in your state? Be it crispiness, just the right amount of grease, or perfect portions, something about this specific fried chicken keeps customers across Nebraska coming back for more!

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best fried chicken in Nebraska can be found at Big Mama's Kitchen located in Omaha. Cheapism recommended ordering Big Mama's Oven-Fried Chicken.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best fried chicken in Nebraska:

"We'd like to dedicate this one to Big Mama's Kitchen founder Patricia Barron, who passed away in 2018 at age 76. The longtime catering business got its storefront in 2007 and featured an oven-fried chicken, first soaked in spice-laden buttermilk for 24 hours, that remains a large part of her legacy and moved with her family to a new space in North Omaha."

